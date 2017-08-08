U.S.
Massachusetts

Man Kicks 6-Year-Old Girl for Picking Up His Chuck E. Cheese's Tokens

Associated Press
3:20 PM ET

(ATTLEBORO, Mass.) — A Rhode Island man has been accused of knocking a 6-year-old girl out of his way when she tried to help him pick up tokens he dropped at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Massachusetts.

Police say 53-year-old Daniel Lafayette, of North Smithfield, told them the girl was trying to steal his tokens at the Attleboro entertainment center and restaurant.

Police say the mother of the girl told them she was trying to help Lafayette pick up the tokens when he kicked her on Saturday.

Lafayette pleaded not guilty to an assault and battery charge on Monday. He was freed on $500 cash bail.

Follow TIME