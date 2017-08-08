Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viralPeople Really Love Matching their Fancy Nails to Random Things for Maximum Attention
Cocktail In Woman Hand With green nails
Television12 Questions Game of Thrones Needs to Answer in the Second Half of Season 7
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseMike Pence Is Carving Out His Own Political Identity. Just Don't Say It's Not on Behalf of Trump
Dignified Transfer Held For Two Soldiers Killed By IED In Afghanistan
Carrie Fisher death
Carrie Fisher in 2015. Ian West—PA Wire/AP
movies

'Carrie Fisher Means Freedom.' Star Wars’ John Boyega Misses Princess Leia As Much As You

Melissa Locker
1:43 PM ET

Carrie Fisher’s final film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, won’t be in theaters until December, but her co-stars are already talking about her performance.

In a recent interview with Variety, John Boyega shared a very sweet message about Fisher’s hilarious frankness and enduring influence.

Boyega, whose work as Finn, a stormtrooper-turned-rebel warrior in Star Wars: The Force Awakens propelled him to stardom, had some incredible kind words for the PhD-scholar-turned-princess-turned-general. “Carrie Fisher means freedom,” he told the magazine. “She influenced people to be authentic and say what you want, however you want. I’ll miss her energy.”

Boyega, who can now be seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, also seems to admire Fisher’s notoriously sharp sense of humor and honesty. “You were always going to hear Carrie Fisher somewhere saying something that she has no business saying, that makes everybody laugh,” he said.

Not only is Fisher missed on the set, but her character General Leia Organa, will be missed by the Resistance in The Last Jedi. “The Resistance isn’t in the best condition,” Boyega told Variety. “Things are shaky.” While he couldn’t say much more about the plot, he did drop the vaguest of hints. “It’s a chance for each character to decide what side they’re on and decide what they’re fighting for,” he says. “It’s an epic dark story. At the same time it’s still fun. It’s still Star Wars.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME