Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
movies'Carrie Fisher Means Freedom.' Star Wars’ John Boyega Misses Princess Leia As Much As You
Carrie Fisher death
Television12 Questions Game of Thrones Needs to Answer in the Second Half of Season 7
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseMike Pence Is Carving Out His Own Political Identity. Just Don't Say It's Not on Behalf of Trump
Dignified Transfer Held For Two Soldiers Killed By IED In Afghanistan
Cocktail In Woman Hand With green nails
Cocktail In Woman Hand With green nails with red flowers Luis Diaz Devesa—Getty Images
viral

People Really Love Matching their Fancy Nails to Random Things for Maximum Attention

Raisa Bruner
1:58 PM ET

Got a fresh new manicure? Then you're going to want to flaunt it. There's only one problem: many photos of fancy nails can fall flat; it's just a hand, after all.

Enter the new trend in photographing nail art for maximum attention-grabbing: just hold up random foodstuffs or household items that match your color choice, and it's guaranteed to make a splash. That was certainly the case when Twitter user Alina Marie matched her pink manicure to a slice of ham and a strawberry milkshake, sharing the photos back in January and prompting another internet onlooker to scratch his head in confusion in a now-viral response months later.

Since then, plenty of other Twitter users have taken to the platform to relate to her plight. As it turns out, people really love matching their nails to random things found in daily life, from a brightly-colored scissors to the blue label on a bottle of Pepsi. Or perhaps it's not so much about attempting to match, so much as it is about enjoying the unexpected visual thrill of connecting nail color to a slice of life. Either way, people are on board with this funny new photo trend.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME