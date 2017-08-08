Got a fresh new manicure ? Then you're going to want to flaunt it. There's only one problem: many photos of fancy nails can fall flat; it's just a hand, after all.

Enter the new trend in photographing nail art for maximum attention-grabbing: just hold up random foodstuffs or household items that match your color choice, and it's guaranteed to make a splash. That was certainly the case when Twitter user Alina Marie matched her pink manicure to a slice of ham and a strawberry milkshake, sharing the photos back in January and prompting another internet onlooker to scratch his head in confusion in a now-viral response months later.

why are you holding ham https://t.co/w9f7WH6BxP - dog daddy (@broebong) August 5, 2017

Since then, plenty of other Twitter users have taken to the platform to relate to her plight. As it turns out, people really love matching their nails to random things found in daily life, from a brightly-colored scissors to the blue label on a bottle of Pepsi . Or perhaps it's not so much about attempting to match, so much as it is about enjoying the unexpected visual thrill of connecting nail color to a slice of life. Either way, people are on board with this funny new photo trend.

Love it when my nails match my scissors 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SCWVQyZ2aL - Katya Davis (@Katyaa_) August 6, 2017

I do this same shit pic.twitter.com/Q07ByyS3i3 - Alex Sommer (@alexjordyyn) August 6, 2017

I relate to this, I once unintentionally painted my nails the same color as summer sausage 😅 pic.twitter.com/jHh9hsKlsS - Kirstyn Behling (@kirbeederp) January 10, 2017