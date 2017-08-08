Ideas
national_park
Five Best Ideas

You Might Need a Reservation at National Parks

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Soon you might need reservations to visit a national park — for a good reason.

By Scott Martelle in the Los Angeles Times

2. America needs a strategy for the sixteen year-old war in Afghanistan.

By the editorial board of USA Today

3. Don’t let social media convince you everyone else’s life is perfect.

By Barbara Greenberg in Psychology Today

4. The war on drugs is holding science back.

By Naomi Burke-Shyne at the Open Society Foundations

5. Could we use games to fight fake news?

By Christine Schmidt at NiemanLab

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
