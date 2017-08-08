The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

You Might Need a Reservation at National Parks

1. Soon you might need reservations to visit a national park — for a good reason.

By Scott Martelle in the Los Angeles Times

2. America needs a strategy for the sixteen year-old war in Afghanistan.

By the editorial board of USA Today

3. Don’t let social media convince you everyone else’s life is perfect.

By Barbara Greenberg in P sychology Today

4. The war on drugs is holding science back.

By Naomi Burke-Shyne at the Open Society Foundations

5. Could we use games to fight fake news?

By Christine Schmidt at NiemanLab

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.