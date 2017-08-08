These Women Got the Ultimate Revenge After a Guy Tried to Date Them All in One Night

A lengthy Twitter tale of a crew of women who became fast friends when a man scheduled dates with them all in one night at the same bar has gone viral.

As Washington, D.C., resident Lisette Plyant tells it, a man who she did not name arranged for at least six of what he dubbed "pre-date interviews" at a bar. It backfired.

According to Plyant, she met the guy at a bar, but after she found that her date was going nowhere and it ended, she still stuck around. Soon enough, she met the twist — the man's second date — and they got to chatting . Together, they came up with a revenge plot worthy of your new favorite girl gang movie: ditch the guy and leave him with the bill.

Plyant verified to Mashable that her tweets detailing the too-bizarre-for-this-world evening were true, chalking it up to bad luck in the romance department.

But there was more to this highly amusing saga. The "multi-tasker" had arranged for a third, fourth, fifth, and sixth date. (As he put it, he was simply out to meet his "future wife.") So the mission then became recruit every new woman who showed up to meet him. And as they bonded over the craziness, their tribe grew.

Eventually, the total of six lucky women had a very happy ending: they all became friends.

See one of the funniest reads online Tuesday unfold below.

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy). - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

I decide to play the friend in order to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment and then I tell her what's up - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Then the third girl shows up - we'll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

He's now explaining why he broke up with his ex and Riley asked if he also met her on a 'group date' 😂 - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill 👌🏽 - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

JK ITS NOT OVER! The bartender just texted us to tell us homeboy is on another date so I sent my friend over to retrieve his 8pm date - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

We're now all hanging out at another bar together pic.twitter.com/jasDbaDQCL - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

MRS. STEAL YOUR GIRL OVER HERE pic.twitter.com/27rY4QJ1EF - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

YA'LL (well call her allie) Allie hasn't actually met him yet & is now baiting him that she's still on her way but we've already stolen her - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

HE TOLD DATE NUMBER 5 THAT SHE WAS ALREADY CUT AND TO SAY HI TO ME AT THE BAR WHEN SHE I VITED HIM TO COME DRINK WITH US - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Went outside to make a call and ran into him leaving #5. He then tells me I'm the only one he wants to get to know still but that I should - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

'...A project manager, I manage my time efficiently.' And I say there's no way to know someone in 40 mins of you have 5 dates lined up - Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017