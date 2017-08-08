This BBC Newsreader Can't Hide His Disdain for a Surfing Dog Story

Surfer dog, Abbie, competes in the 11th annual Helen Woodward Animal Centers Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar, California. October 2, 2016. NurPhoto—NurPhoto via Getty Images

A news package about surfing dogs on the BBC has gone viral after it was delivered by a newsreader who could not hide his disdain for the whimsical story.

"Just bear in mind, it is August,” explained BBC anchor Simon McCoy in a monotone as he introduced the segment about California's World Dog Surfing Championship.

"This does not look like a walk in the park. Dog owners and their pets in California have hit the waves in the second annual World Dog Surfing Championships. Here are the pictures," McCoy said, between sighs, long pauses and grimaces at the camera. At the end of the package the anchor sarcastically said: "It's a shame, we're run out of pictures."

he LOVES surfing dogs. pic.twitter.com/fcSstnqHbs - BBC Three (@bbcthree) August 7, 2017

When McCoy passed over to Ben Rich in the newsroom to introduce the day's weather, Rich laughed at McCoy's unsubtle lack of enthusiasm. "They give you all the biggest stories, don't they Simon?" he joked.

The lacklustre news package quickly went viral on social media, with some going as far as comparing it to a hostage video.

I came for the surfing dogs, stayed for the existential despair. https://t.co/0SegHzDvOT - Stig Abell (@StigAbell) August 7, 2017

'That's a shame we run out of pictures.' British sarcasm at its best. @BBCSimonMcCoy at it again. https://t.co/ro7vhMVlI9 - Sakariye Dhegnaas (@SakariyeDhegnas) August 8, 2017