The Best Game of Thrones Memes From Season 7

Warning : This post contains spoilers for the first six seasons of Game of Thrones .

The eagerly anticipated seventh season of Game of Thrones, the super popular fantasy television series featuring epic dragon battles and a whispering man named Littlefinger , finally came into everyone's lives in late July.

That means that every Sunday night, people taking relaxing late-night strolls down the street could hear the pleasing sounds of summer: everyone screaming in horror as they react to all those life-altering twists.

It also meant that on this rollercoaster dragon ride of an adventure , people had a ball with the craziest moments online. Fans are invested, which means social media feeds are steadily bursting with creative, cathartic and above all, hilarious Game of Thrones memes .

Here are the absolute best season seven Game of Thrones memes that are so funny they deserve to outlive everyone on the show.

The Onion Knight's introduction to Jon Snow was so much less extra than Missandei's recitation of Dany's résumé.

Jon Snow refusing to bend the knee because he's the King in the North got an amazing remix.

Legend Olenna Tyrell's advice for Dany was widely circulated.

olenna: are you a sheep? no, you're a dragon. be a dragon

daenerys: pic.twitter.com/mBYEpqoL2J - aidan (@tagaryren) July 30, 2017

And when she went out like a champ with the mother of all confessions to Jaime, her last scene inspired this.

And this.

When Lady Olenna told Jaime that she killed his son pic.twitter.com/3V9KutkTZ0 - Beric DonOmarrion (@Hozay__) July 31, 2017

In fact, meme machine Olenna stating facts means she will live forever.

Grey Worm and Missandei finally acting on their love was a hit.

As was the girl talk regarding their interlude.

On the less popular side, there was Theon's bro of the year move .

Samwell Tarly cured Jorah Mormont of greyscale after finding the cure in a book, so someone correctly put his face on another cultural touchstone who never met a book she didn't like.

'I read the books and followed the instructions.' -- Samwell Tarly #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/htFYVPWgji - Scott Rushing (@theScottRushing) July 31, 2017

For many, those cave drawings of White Walkers that backed up Jon Snow's story seemed a little too convenient.

Jon snow in the cave before he invited Dany in #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PhBRzlE2u4 - okayKAIO (@OKAYkaio) August 7, 2017

When Arya and Brienne had the most well-matched fight for fun and everyone lost it.

Arya and Brienne just had the same thought #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/PIarPhc41h - Checo (@ChecoRepublic) August 7, 2017

Jon Snow was yapping about how Dany has such a good heart and it really resonated with him, and Ser Davos called it.

Davos had some of my favorite lines and Jon, hey, sweetie THERE IS PLENTY OF TIME TO LOOK AT DANY'S 'HEART.' pic.twitter.com/yUD4qPbNzp - Emily Kelley 🎮 (@thatemilykelley) August 7, 2017

Bronn's finest moment proving his worth.

Jamie really got to give my son a castle now #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/u0xFBuBbNT - Shavante (@im_diffferent) August 7, 2017

Bran's weird now , keep up please.

A genius even introduced philosophical Jaden Smith tweets to Bran's creepy vibes.

I put Jaden Smith tweets on Bran Stark and it checks out pic.twitter.com/8X0I1wmXFP - Dan Angelucci 👎🏻 (@lucciinthesky) July 31, 2017

When it was time for the Loot Train Attack a.k.a. the scene television was invented for, the passage of time was noted.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM NOW WE HERE #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Dx1chK9mxU - Chelsea Anderson (@chelseasometime) August 7, 2017

This GIF all about incinerating your problems or various people in your way resonated with many fans.

Me, when one tiny thing goes wrong in my life #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bs6dOQjiXJ - Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) August 7, 2017

Jon Snow coming through with the dragon dad touch.

And keeping this queen's mom brag in check.

Varys should always be trusted for one thing.

Tyrion: Did you read it?



Varys: It's a sealed scroll for the King in the North... I've already tweeted it out.#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 - All Things Nerdy! (@OrderOfMerlyn) August 14, 2017

Pray for Jorah to experience the thrill of life outside the friend zone.

Poor Jorah is like 'finally dany will be mine' then jon snow & gendry walk up the beach like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/DfJRQDpbjV - Dread Pirate Gendry (@AreyouthereZod) August 14, 2017

Arya is on that Littlefinger case.

The new kids on the block are in formation.

walking into your aggressively air-conditioned office building tomorrow morning like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/A81itVDWjt - emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 14, 2017