The Morning Brief: North Korea, Earthquake in China and Disney

Chinese paramilitary police carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China on Aug. 9, 2017. China Stringer Network—Reuters

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump and North Korea trade more threats

President Donald Trump said North Korea would be met with “ fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it continues to make more threats against America. Following Trump’s remarks, North Korea’s military said it is considering attacking Guam, sparking fear among residents in the U.S. territory.

Earthquake in China leaves 19 dead

At least 19 people have died after a powerful earthquake struck southwestern China, according to the Associated Press. The 6.5-magnitude earthquake also left more than 240 people injured.

Disney is leaving Netflix to launch new service

Walt Disney Co. announced it's leaving Netflix and launching its own streaming service for sports early next year. The new service will feature 10,000 live regional, national and international sports games.

Also:

A vehicle slammed into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb, injuring six .

North Korea says it has released a Canadian detainee over health reasons.

A newly discovered dinosaur makes the Tyrannosaurus rex "look like a dwarf."

The Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpots have both simultaneously surpassed $300 million for the first time.

