U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaNorth Korea Releases Canadian Pastor on 'Sick Bail'
N. Korea sentences Canadian pastor to life in jail
celebritiesRihanna's Hilarious Response to Her Harsh Feedback for Diplo Is an Instant Classic
70th Cannes Film Festival - Okja premiere
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CancerThis 10-Second Quiz Can Tell You if You Should Get Screened for Lung Cancer
cigarettes smoking
Chinese paramilitary police carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county
Chinese paramilitary police carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China on Aug. 9, 2017. China Stringer Network—Reuters
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: North Korea, Earthquake in China and Disney

Melissa Chan
8:48 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump and North Korea trade more threats

President Donald Trump said North Korea would be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it continues to make more threats against America. Following Trump’s remarks, North Korea’s military said it is considering attacking Guam, sparking fear among residents in the U.S. territory.

Earthquake in China leaves 19 dead

At least 19 people have died after a powerful earthquake struck southwestern China, according to the Associated Press. The 6.5-magnitude earthquake also left more than 240 people injured.

Disney is leaving Netflix to launch new service

Walt Disney Co. announced it's leaving Netflix and launching its own streaming service for sports early next year. The new service will feature 10,000 live regional, national and international sports games.

Also:

Related

CA: "Passengers" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: North Korea Sanctions, Taylor Swift Groping Case and Chris Pratt
the morning brief
The Morning Brief: North Korea Sanctions, Taylor Swift Groping Case and Chris Pratt

A vehicle slammed into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb, injuring six.

North Korea says it has released a Canadian detainee over health reasons.

A newly discovered dinosaur makes the Tyrannosaurus rex "look like a dwarf."

The Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpots have both simultaneously surpassed $300 million for the first time.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME