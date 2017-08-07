Deadpool Fans Are Freaking Out Over This First Look at Josh Brolin's Villain

On Monday, Internet hero Ryan Reynolds lit up Twitter when he shared the first image of the villain who will be appearing in the hotly-anticipated Deadpool sequel . His name is Cable, and he's played by Hollywood royalty Josh Brolin . And he looks quite fierce.

"We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle [sic] from the future," Reynolds wrote in the first tweet, a headshot. He followed it up with a full body shot, captioned "DeadPool 2: Your premium #Cable provider." Immediately, fans of the unorthodox superhero and his witty franchise came in hot with their excitement over the image. Like Deadpool, Cable hails from the X-Men comic books. In the canon, Cable is the time-traveling son of Cyclops, one of the original X-Men.

The return of Reynolds' fast-talking Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2 isn't expected in theaters until 2018, but that doesn't make his fan base any less thrilled about its progress. On the contrary, they're fully prepared to start the hype engines early for the movie, directed by Atomic Blonde 's David Leitch.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH - Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

Like, I know that it’s just “the look” being right so far, but the Domino and Cable reveals have me way more psyched for Deadpool 2. - Marty Day (@martyfnday) August 7, 2017

Even X-Men comic writer Fabian Nicieza gave the Cable reveal his stamp of approval, tweeting his praise back at Reynolds.

No one on the planet has written Cable more than I have.

This makes me happy for every single one of those words.#JoshBrolin #Deadpool2 https://t.co/OE9sckMR2U - Fabian Nicieza (@FabianNicieza) August 7, 2017

At the end of July, Reynolds unveiled a first look at villain Domino — played by Atlanta actor Zazie Beetz — in another tweet that quickly blew up. Looks like Deadpool 2 is already on a roll.