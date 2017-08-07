Game of Thrones Gave the Internet the Perfect GIF for All Your Everyday Problems

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

On Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones , Daenerys Targaryen's fire-breathing dragon wasn't just her ace in the hole during the Loot Train Battle . It was also a gift to the internet .

Just as Jaime Lannister gave Bronn the telltale sign of hubris — "we can hold them off" — Dany surprised the Lannister army by flying onto the scene on top of Drogon. She soared high above the Dothraki army, and instructed her dragon to efficiently extinguish countless soldiers in the Lannister squad during the final moments of "The Spoils of War."

Of all the moments from the battle, the image of Dany and her trusty dragon baby turning soldiers to ashes with his fiery breath is the most useful — at least beyond discussion of the episode. Thanks to the dragon's blazing power move, the internet has demonstrated how helpful draconian firepower in GIF form is. There are limitless applicable uses for this moment of dragon rage, from deleting e-mails Monday morning to life's pesky annoyances.

Sometimes Game of Thrones is useful beyond entertainment, and that day is today. If you're going to tackle your problems head on, this is the GIF to do it with.

Keeping that inbox at 100% read:

Deleting emails on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/LTgVJAwFMa - Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) August 7, 2017

When the Game of Thrones episode is over but you're too jacked up so you lose the ability to "even:"

tfw you're way too fired up after #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OZKXNq7aC1 - Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) August 7, 2017

When there's a little snag in your perfect life so you react with a cool head: