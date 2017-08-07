Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
moviesDeadpool Fans Are Freaking Out Over This First Look at Josh Brolin's Villain
viralSophie Turner and Maisie Williams Had the Sweetest Exchange About Their Onscreen Game of Thrones Reunion
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Travel5 of the Filthiest Places to Avoid on Airplanes
dirtiest places on airplane
game of thrones

Game of Thrones Gave the Internet the Perfect GIF for All Your Everyday Problems

Ashley Hoffman
2:10 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

On Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen's fire-breathing dragon wasn't just her ace in the hole during the Loot Train Battle. It was also a gift to the internet.

Just as Jaime Lannister gave Bronn the telltale sign of hubris — "we can hold them off" — Dany surprised the Lannister army by flying onto the scene on top of Drogon. She soared high above the Dothraki army, and instructed her dragon to efficiently extinguish countless soldiers in the Lannister squad during the final moments of "The Spoils of War."

Of all the moments from the battle, the image of Dany and her trusty dragon baby turning soldiers to ashes with his fiery breath is the most useful — at least beyond discussion of the episode. Thanks to the dragon's blazing power move, the internet has demonstrated how helpful draconian firepower in GIF form is. There are limitless applicable uses for this moment of dragon rage, from deleting e-mails Monday morning to life's pesky annoyances.

Sometimes Game of Thrones is useful beyond entertainment, and that day is today. If you're going to tackle your problems head on, this is the GIF to do it with.

Keeping that inbox at 100% read:

When the Game of Thrones episode is over but you're too jacked up so you lose the ability to "even:"

When there's a little snag in your perfect life so you react with a cool head:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME