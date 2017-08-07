Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Daenerys Targaryen isn't messing around anymore, as episode four of this season's Game of Thrones has now revealed. As it turns out, the actor Emilia Clarke also isn't messing around on Instagram, where she shared an adorable selfie of herself with Jon Snow's Kit Harington on Sunday before the latest episode aired.

"Wait... did I NOT tell you guys? Um yeah. If only he'd bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems," she wrote as a caption on the selfie of the two actors, which included a rare sighting of Harington rocking some round glasses. Her caption, of course, is a reference to Jon Snow's continued obstinacy when it comes to deferring to the Khaleesi's claim as ruler of all Seven Kingdoms, including the North he rules. But perhaps the best part of Clarke's Instagram is her hashtag game.

She noted: "#igot99problemsandjonsnowisone, adding #whichroundsmeupto100problems."

To be identified as a "problem" by the Mother of Dragons is not great news for Snow; Daenerys is known for dismantling her enemies fairly systematically, thanks to her draconian firepower. Looks like something is going to have to give between the two leaders — preferably, in Daenerys's world, Jon's knees. Until then, at least they're they've got some upbeat, chummy photos on set for fans to gaze at — and wonder about their relationship's unclear end game.