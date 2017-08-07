Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia Organa, in a scene from the 1977 "Star Wars" movie released by 20th Century-Fox.

This week, the internet discovered a new fact about Star Wars ’ Princess Leia and their minds were blown (just like Alderaan).

As with many things on the internet, it all started with a tweet when Twitter user BeccaEHarrison did a little background digging into the Star Wars universe and realized that everyone’s favorite princess was actually an incredible scholar who earned a PhD at 19. Harrison was shocked, not just by Leia’s academic aaccomplishment, but by the fact that while she had earned the academic title of “doctor” everyone called her “princess” (or in the case of Han Solo , “ Your Worshipfullness”).

Hang on wait what... Leia had a PhD in Star Wars? Christ can you imagine having everyone call you Princess when you were actually Dr Organa pic.twitter.com/HYertPJqWU - Dr Becca Harrison (@BeccaEHarrison) August 4, 2017

That’s right, as Buzzfeed notes , Star Wars creator George Lucas himself said Leia was both super-smart and super tough. Other doctors couldn't help but weigh in on the fact that earning a PhD is pretty out of this world, even in a galaxy far, far away.

somehow having a PhD at 19 is actually the most fanciful element of Star Wars :) - Dr Montemaggi (@FESMontemaggi) August 4, 2017

And then the puns started happening:

We have clearly, clearly all been doing our PhDs in Alderaan places....



😎 - Sarah McCook (@mccook_hx) August 4, 2017

Finally, to fully complete the life cycle of the story, someone weighed in with what is * ahem * actually, Leia's full title:

guys guys it's *Senator* Doctor General Princess Organa pic.twitter.com/ceCtM9doDV - yesthatkarim (@yesthatkarim) August 5, 2017

