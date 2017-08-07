The Internet Is Getting Emotional About Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Separating

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris , one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, announced their separation after eight years of marriage via their social media accounts late Sunday night and as might be expected, the Internet has plenty of feelings about the split.

Consider that this is a relationship where Faris would live-tweet Pratt's movie premieres and Pratt revealed in a Reddit AMA that he wanted to star in a movie with his wife , things that many people would term " relationship goals " in our modern times, which might explain why the Internet is broken hearted over their separation announcement.

One Twitter user could only use a GIF to express her true feelings about the separation.

All I can say about Chris Pratt & Anna Faris separating... pic.twitter.com/c52OnzB8th - Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) August 7, 2017

Another used a GIF that was almost too accurate.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are separating. What.the.hell. No one stays together anymore. pic.twitter.com/wepLDZOF2l - Allison (@AllisonSMalone) August 7, 2017

While another wondered what chance the rest of us would have at happy and healthy relationships.

If Chris Pratt and Anna Faris can't stay together, then what hope does that leave for the rest of us?! - Dino-Ray Ramos (@DinoRay) August 7, 2017

While another feared this could be the start of other seemingly unlikely celebrity splits between beloved pairs.