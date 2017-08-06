New York Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard Just Made a Cameo Appearance in Game of Thrones

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones' latest episode, 'The Spoils of War.'

Noah Syndergaard hasn’t thrown a pitch for the New York Mets since April, but his arm looked plenty strong during Sunday’s Game of Thrones . The ace starter made a brief appearance during the episode’s climactic battle, playing a Lannister soldier who throws a spear with deadly results.

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr - Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017

Syndergaard, who partially tore his lat muscle during an April start, had teased his Game of Thrones cameo earlier this year. “It’s a dream come true. I think it’s the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in Game of Thrones is an unbelievable feeling,” Syndergaard told Sports Illustrated in April. The right-hander, whose nickname is Thor because of his resemblance to the Marvel superhero of the same name, shot his cameo appearance in one day on the Thrones ‘ Spain set.

In the wake of Sunday’s episode, which aired as the Mets were losing Los Angeles Dodgers, Syndergaard tweeted about his appearance … and his onscreen army’s defeat.

To my sides defense....they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! 🔥🔥🔥

At least I didn't throw behind him. - Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017

The All-Star is the latest celebrity to cameo on Game of Thrones this season as a Lannister soldier, following singer Ed Sheeran’s controversial appearance in the season premiere.

This article originally appeared on EW.com.