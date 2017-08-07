Newsfeed
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Celebrates Tu Be'av, Israel's Holiday of Love

Joseph Hincks
4:30 AM ET

It's that special time of year again in Israel: Tu Be'av, the day of love. Often referred to as the Jewish version of Valentine's Day, the holiday was treated in Google's time-honored tradition of celebrating amorous dates with... pangolins, of course.

The Doodle appearing on screens across Israel Monday revives Google's interactive Valentine's game featuring a young pangolin receiving a love letter and setting out on a quest to gather gifts for its partner. Along the way, the game reveals a few pangolin facts. Did you know that the pangolin is the world's most trafficked animal? Or that its tongue is longer than its entire body?

Tu Be'av, according to The Jerusalem Post, is a matchmaking holiday of sorts. Historically, girls of Jerusalem would dance in the city's vineyards wearing borrowed white dresses as young men looked on and selected potential mates. Prohibitions on inter-tribal marriage were reportedly lifted for the duration of the festival.

