U.S.
Search
Sign In
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates Tu Be'av, Israel's Holiday of Love
TelevisionNew York Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard Just Made a Cameo Appearance in Game of Thrones
St Louis Cardinals v New York Mets
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TunisiaA Group of Tunisian Fishermen Blocked a 'Racist' Anti-Migrant Boat From Docking
TUNISIA-POLITICS-DEMO-MIGRATION
Moon set over Earth, 14 July 1995.
UNSPECIFIED : Moon set over the Earth limb taken from Space Shuttle ?Discovery? during STS-70 mission. (Photo by SSPL/Getty Images) Science & Society Picture Library—SSPL via Getty Images
Science

This 9-Year-Old 'Guardian of the Galaxy' Wants to Be NASA's Planetary Protection Officer

Ryan Kilpatrick
Updated: 3:55 AM ET | Originally published: 3:49 AM ET

NASA's recent announcement that it was looking to hire a new Planetary Protection Officer may have inspired a few whimsical jokes and science fiction fantasies, but a fourth-grader from New Jersey took the vacancy seriously enough to submit a handwritten application for the position.

In his Aug. 3 cover letter to the space agency, originally reported by the Washington Post, nine-year-old Jack Davis laid out the reasons he believed himself uniquely qualified for the job: "One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all of the space and alien movies I can see... I am young, so I can learn to think like an alien.”

Davis signed the carefully penned letter with what appears to be his self-ascribed current title, "Guardian of the Galaxy."

The young astro-enthusiast's aspiration to land the $187,000-a-year gig prompted a response from NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green and a phone call from NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall, who works at NASA's Headquarters in Washington.

"At NASA, we love to teach kids about space and inspire them to be the next generation of explorers," Green wrote in his letter, cited on NASA's website. "Think of it as a gravity assist — a boost that may positively and forever change a person's course in life, and our footprint in the universe."

Planetary Protection Officers are tasked with preventing alien microorganisms from reaching Earth during NASA space missions, and vice-versa. Applicants must have an advanced degree in science or math, and experience "planning, executing, or overseeing elements of space programs of national significance," according to the job description.

[Washington Post]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME