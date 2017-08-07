Foreign PolicyRex Tillerson Says the U.S. Will Soon Respond to Russia's Ouster of Diplomats
Television

Dickon Tarly Is Everyone's New Favorite Game of Thrones Character Now

Megan McCluskey
12:22 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Dickon Tarly may be a relatively new addition to the world of Game of Thrones, but fans are already loving him.

The character first appeared during his older brother Sam's brief trip home to Horn Hill in season six. However, the actor who played him, Freddie Stroma, has since been replaced by Black Sails alum Tom Hopper.

Hopper's first scene saw him appear at King's Landing with his father, Randyll Tarly, to reaffirm their family's loyalty to the crown in the second episode of season seven. But his moment to shine came when he saved Jaime from a Dothraki bloodrider during the Loot Train Battle in Sunday's installment.

Of course, viewers also loved his comical introduction to Bronn.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

The fifth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

