Eliana Dockterman
Aug 06, 2017

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Fans have been shipping Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow — despite the fact that they are probably aunt and nephew — ever since the two met on Dragonstone. Their initial meeting was a tad awkward, but they have been warming to each other since. Plus, there are at least 10 reasons why Game of Thrones is pushing the show's two major protagonists into one another's arms.

And in Sunday night's episode, things got a little more intimate. Jon showed Daenerys around the cave he plans to mine for dragonglass — a dark cavern not unlike the one he once escaped to with his former love, Ygritte.

While the two were purportedly spelunking to discuss the threat of the White Walkers and whether Jon would ever bend the knee, the narrow passageways forced the two rather close together.

"There's tension on two sides," said co-creator David Benioff in the post-episode commentary. "They're starting to be attracted to each other. And so much of it is not from dialogue or anything we wrote, it's just the two of them in a small space standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of that."

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Audiences aren't the only ones to note the tension between the two. Later in the episode, Davos asks Jon what he thinks of Daenerys. When Jon replies that the Mother of Dragons has a good heart, Davos replies, "A good heart? I've noticed you staring at her good heart."

Jon is dismissive, but he can only resist the fans' wills for so long.

The fifth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, airs Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

