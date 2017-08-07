North KoreaChina Adds a Welcome Boost to Global Pressure on North Korea
PHILIPPINES-ASEAN-DIPLOMACY
TelevisionHere's Why Jaime Lannister Is Probably Still Alive on Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AccidentManufacturer Says Corrosion Caused the 'Catastrophic Failure' of an Ohio Thrill Ride
fair ground ride
Television

The Significance of Bran Stark's Cryptic Conversation With Littlefinger on Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
Aug 06, 2017

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Littlefinger spoke to Bran Stark for the first time in Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, but the conversation didn't exactly go very well. After Littlefinger gifted Bran — or as he now thinks of himself, the Three-Eyed Raven — with the Valyrian steel dagger used by the cutthroat who tried to assassinate him, the young Stark son asked if he knew who the blade had belonged to.

"No. That very question was what started the War of the Five Kings," Littlefinger replied. "In a way, that dagger made you what you are today. Forced from your home, driven out to the wilds beyond the Wall...To go through all of that and make your way home again only to find such chaos in the world, I can only imagine—"

Related

TelevisionHere's Why Jaime Lannister Is Probably Still Alive on Game of Thrones
Television
Here's Why Jaime Lannister Is Probably Still Alive on Game of Thrones

"Chaos is a ladder," Bran interrupted.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

The comment seemed to be a reference to a season three discussion between Littlefinger and Varys.

"Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder," Littlefinger told the Spider after he handed Ros over to Joffrey for double-crossing him. "Many who try to climb it fail and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some, are given a chance to climb. They refuse, they cling to the realm or the gods or love. Illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is."

The remark clearly gave Littlefinger pause, as it seemed to show that Bran may know things that could create problems for him.

Now all that remains is for Bran to let Sansa and Arya in on these secrets.

The fifth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, airs Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME