Science
Search
Sign In
North KoreaNorth Korea Releases Canadian Pastor on 'Sick Bail'
N. Korea sentences Canadian pastor to life in jail
celebritiesRihanna's Hilarious Response to Her Harsh Feedback for Diplo Is an Instant Classic
70th Cannes Film Festival - Okja premiere
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CancerThis 10-Second Quiz Can Tell You if You Should Get Screened for Lung Cancer
cigarettes smoking
eclipse

What Solar Eclipses Have Taught Us About the Universe

Amy Shira Teitel
8:58 AM ET

Total solar eclipses like the one that will cross the U.S. on Aug. 21 have captured the attention of astronomers throughout history — and have often led to advances in our understanding of how the universe works.

Astronomers have been studying solar eclipses for centuries. In the late 16th and early 17th centuries, Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe and his apprentice German astronomer Johannes Kepler studied eclipses to try to arrive at a rough estimate of the moon's diameter.

In the 19th century, eclipse observations got even more interesting, thanks in large part to advances in scientific instruments like telescopes and spectrometers, devices that let scientists analyze the chemistry of stars and distant planets. In 1868, French astronomer Jules Janssen and English astronomer Norman Lockyer were observing separate solar eclipses when they discovered a new element, which they named helios, after the Greek word for "sun." Today, it's known as helium.

During an eclipse in 1879, American astronomer Charles Augustus Young and Scotland-born astronomer William Harkness both thought they had discovered another new element. But they had actually observed exceptionally hot iron in the sun's corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere. This was the first indication that the corona is millions of degrees hotter than the sun's surface, a mystery that puzzles astronomers to this day.

Perhaps the most interesting eclipse-based discovery came in 1919. Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity was still being met with skepticism. Under this theory, big gravitational masses like stars and planets warp the fabric of space-time, bending light as it travels through the universe. Einstein didn't have a way of proving it, but luckily, Sir Frank Watson Dyson, the Astronomer Royal of Britain at the time, a senior post in the Royal Households of the U.K., came up with a solution. He plotted the positions of stars that would be near the sun’s limb, or edge, before a solar eclipse, then measured their positions again during the eclipse. He found that the stars' positions had changed. The only explanation was that the mass of the sun was bending space-time and curving the stars’ light. They looked to be in different positions, but it was really an effect of the sun’s mass. It was proof Einstein was right.

So when you watch the eclipse on Aug. 21, which will be visible in parts of 14 states as a total solar solar eclipse and in the rest of the country as a partial solar eclipse, it's a good moment to remember the cosmic event's history of illuminating our place in space.

Amy Shira Teitel is a spaceflight historian who will co-host TIME's livestream of the solar eclipse on Aug. 21

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME