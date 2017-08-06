U.S.
Search
Sign In
moviesDark Tower Narrowly Defeats Dunkirk at the Box Office
Film Box Office
GermanyTourists Arrested in Germany For Performing Hitler Salute
Reichstag
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
2020 Election'Laughable and Absurd.' Vice President Mike Pence Denies That He's Mulling a 2020 Presidential Run
Mike Pence, Governor of Indiana and Vice Presidential Candidate, with Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention: Day Three
Fashion Tails - Adopt A New Attitude - Arrivals
Aaron Carter attends Fashion Tails - Adopt A New Attitude at Lombardi House on October 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth—Getty Images
the weekend brief

The Weekend Brief: Mike Pence Denies 2020 Bid, Fox News Suspends Host, Aaron Carter Talks Sexuality

Alana Abramson
4:15 PM ET

Happy Sunday! Here are the weekend's top stories:

Eric Bolling suspended from Fox News

Fox News co-host Eric Bolling was suspended from the network Saturday following a report in the Huffington Post that he had sent a lewd photo to at least three of his female colleagues. Bolling's attorney told the Associated Press the allegations are uncorroborated.

Mike Pence denies 2020 aspirations

The vice president issued a strong denial of a report in the New York Times that he was quietly laying the groundwork for a possible presidential run in 2020, even though President Donald Trump has not given any indication he won't seek a second term. Pence called the report "laughable and absurd."

Aaron Carter opens up about his sexuality

Pop singer Aaron Carter wrote on Twitter that he is attracted to both males and females, something he discovered about himself at the age of 13. "This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me," Carter wrote in the emotional post.

Also:

A document from a Google engineer arguing that women are less effective programmers than men has gone viral within the company.

Just 10 states will get a good view of the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

A heat wave named Lucifer has killed at least two people in Europe.

President Donald Trump surprised some wedding guests while vacationing at his golf club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME