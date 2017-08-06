Aaron Carter attends Fashion Tails - Adopt A New Attitude at Lombardi House on October 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Aaron Carter attends Fashion Tails - Adopt A New Attitude at Lombardi House on October 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth—Getty Images

Happy Sunday! Here are the weekend's top stories:

Eric Bolling suspended from Fox News

Fox News co-host Eric Bolling was suspended from the network Saturday following a report in the Huffington Post that he had sent a lewd photo to at least three of his female colleagues. Bolling's attorney told the Associated Press the allegations are uncorroborated.

Mike Pence denies 2020 aspirations

The vice president issued a strong denial of a report in the New York Times that he was quietly laying the groundwork for a possible presidential run in 2020, even though President Donald Trump has not given any indication he won't seek a second term. Pence called the report "laughable and absurd."

Aaron Carter opens up about his sexuality

Pop singer Aaron Carter wrote on Twitter that he is attracted to both males and females, something he discovered about himself at the age of 13. "This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me," Carter wrote in the emotional post.

Also:

A document from a Google engineer arguing that women are less effective programmers than men has gone viral within the company.

Just 10 states will get a good view of the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

A heat wave named Lucifer has killed at least two people in Europe .

President Donald Trump surprised some wedding guests while vacationing at his golf club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.