'This Doesn't Bring Me Shame.' Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexuality

Aaron Carter opened up about his sexuality in an emotional post on Twitter Saturday night, explaining that he is bisexual.

"This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me," Carter wrote in a lengthy message that he posted on Twitter.

When he was 13, he realized that he found both men and women attractive, he wrote in the post. But it wasn't until four years later that he had his first "experience" with a man.

Though this is the first time he has opened up about his sexuality, Carter said he has found refuge in his music, which he called a "safe haven."

"Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven," he wrote.

He continued, "The ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment."

Within 12 hours, the tweet had been retweeted more than 1,000 times. Carter tweeted Sunday morning that he woke up "overwhelmed" by the love and support he was receiving.

The brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, Aaron became famous in his own right, mainly for his 2000 hit, "I Want Candy." In 2014, he announced his intention to win back his old girlfriend, former Disney television star Hillary Duff.

Carter was arrested last month in Georgia for suspicion of driving under the influence, several days before he was slated to debut new music. He was charged with a DUI, possession of marijuana of under one ounce and possession of drug-related objects.