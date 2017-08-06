EntertainmentThe Reason Why This is Us Is Losing an Emmy Nomination
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia in This Is Us.
TravelWhat Happens When Movies Turn Viewers Into Pilgrims
Rocky Statue Reopens
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
psychology4 Ways to Become Stress-Free Just About Anywhere
dv1199013
Aaron Carter

'This Doesn't Bring Me Shame.' Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexuality

Alana Abramson
10:29 AM ET

Aaron Carter opened up about his sexuality in an emotional post on Twitter Saturday night, explaining that he is bisexual.

"This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me," Carter wrote in a lengthy message that he posted on Twitter.

When he was 13, he realized that he found both men and women attractive, he wrote in the post. But it wasn't until four years later that he had his first "experience" with a man.

Though this is the first time he has opened up about his sexuality, Carter said he has found refuge in his music, which he called a "safe haven."

"Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven," he wrote.

He continued, "The ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment."

Within 12 hours, the tweet had been retweeted more than 1,000 times. Carter tweeted Sunday morning that he woke up "overwhelmed" by the love and support he was receiving.

The brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, Aaron became famous in his own right, mainly for his 2000 hit, "I Want Candy." In 2014, he announced his intention to win back his old girlfriend, former Disney television star Hillary Duff.

Carter was arrested last month in Georgia for suspicion of driving under the influence, several days before he was slated to debut new music. He was charged with a DUI, possession of marijuana of under one ounce and possession of drug-related objects.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME