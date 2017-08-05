Search
Sign In
CaliforniaHusband Arrives to Help Wife With Overheated Car and Finds 2 Kids, Mother-in-Law Dead
Interstate Fatal Wreck
World'I Cannot Breathe.' Heat Wave Dubbed 'Lucifer' Kills at Least 2 People in Europe
A child refreshes himself with the waters of a fountain, as
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaNew UN Sanctions Ban $1 Billion Worth of Exports From North Korea
Matthew Rycroft, Nikki Haley
Bob Beckel Rejoins "The Five"
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City. Ê (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Roy Rochlin—Getty Images

Fox News Host Eric Bolling Suspended Amid Allegations He Sent Lewd Photo to Co-Workers

TIME
5:14 PM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the co-host of its nightly program "The Specialists," while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.

A network spokesperson confirmed Bolling's suspension in an email message on Saturday.

News of the suspension came one day after a Huff Post report relying on anonymous sources stated Bolling had sent a lewd photo to at least three female colleagues at Fox New and Fox Business.

Bolling's attorney Michael J. Bowe called the accusations uncorroborated and untrue in an email on Saturday.

He said Bolling's team was fully cooperating with the investigation and wanted the host returned to the air as soon as possible.

In addition to having a prominent role on "The Specialists," Bolling also hosts the weekend show "Cashin' In."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME