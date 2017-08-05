Living
Search
Sign In
World'I Cannot Breathe.' Heat Wave Dubbed 'Lucifer' Kills at Least 2 People in Europe
A child refreshes himself with the waters of a fountain, as
North KoreaNew UN Sanctions Ban $1 Billion Worth of Exports From North Korea
Matthew Rycroft, Nikki Haley
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesNew Goodbye Christopher Robin Trailer Takes a Look at Winnie the Pooh's Creator
The English novelist Alan Alexander Milne (1882-1956) author of the story Winnie the Pooh, here with his son Christopher Robin Milner (1920-1996), photo by Howard Coster, 1926 - English novelist Alan Alexander Milne who wrote the story of Winnie the Pooh
Serial Killer Conviction Prompts Police To Warn Of Dating App Dangers
The "Tinder" app logo is seen amongst other dating apps on a mobile phone screen on Nov. 24, 2016. Leon Neal—Getty Images
Dating Apps

Tinder Says Swipe Left on Guys With Tiger Selfies

Aric Jenkins
2:54 PM ET

Tinder is asking its users to swipe left on tiger selfies.

The dating app has requested members of its community to remove any photos posed with the big cats due to their exploitative nature. The moves comes after PETA penned a letter to Tinder arguing that the practice is not only cruel because they require tigers to be caged, tied down or drugged in order to take a photo, but also dangerous for humans who might risk snapping a selfie with the animal in hopes of impressing a potential match.

"It’s time for the tiger selfies to go. More often than not, these photos take advantage of beautiful creatures that have been torn from their natural environment," Tinder said in a July 28 blog post. "Wild animals deserve to live in the wild. PETA says now is the time to rid the platform of tiger photos in honor of International Tiger Day on Saturday July 29th, and we could not agree more."

PETA in its letter asked Tinder to straight-up ban tiger selfies, which Tinder hasn't done, but the company did pledge to donate $10,000 to Project Cat.

Tiger selfies have long been popular on dating apps — so much so that several blogs such as "Tigers of Tinder" and "Tinder Guys with Tigers" have sprung up. But the practice is also controversial — as well as cliche — as data shows that these photos often don't resonate with swipers.

Instead, Tinder suggests, users can show their appreciation for the environment by uploading photos with them planting a tree, volunteering at an animal shelter, or "enjoying a summer sesame falafel bowl at your favorite vegan eatery."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME