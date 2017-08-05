New Goodbye Christopher Robin Trailer Takes a Look at Winnie the Pooh's Creator

The English novelist Alan Alexander Milne (1882-1956) author of the story Winnie the Pooh, here with his son Christopher Robin Milner (1920-1996) Photograph by Api—/Getty

The new Goodbye Christopher Robin movie will focus on Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne.

The new biopic will feature Domhnall Gleeson, who plays Milne, and his son Christopher Robin played by Will Tilston. Margot Robbie also plays Christopher Robin's mother Daphne in the upcoming movie.

The story follows Milne writing about his son and his toys, which later became the famous Winnie the Pooh stories, Entertainment Weekly reported. Goodbye Christopher Robin will show how Milne's stories gained popularity through England after World War I and how Milne himself handles the effects post-war.

The trailer shows Milne and Christopher Robin walking through the woods, which he brought to life in the Hundred-Acre Wood. The trailer shows details made famous in the Winnie the Pooh-like honey pots, bees and even Poohsticks.

Simon Curtis of My Week With Marilyn directs Goodbye Christopher Robin , which will be in theaters Oct. 13.