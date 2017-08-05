U.S.
Search
Sign In
IranIran's Rouhani Commits to Nuclear Deal as He Is Sworn In for a New Term
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Gives A Press Conference In Tehran
North KoreaMcMaster: It Is 'Impossible to Overstate the Danger' Posed by North Korea
US-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-TRUMP
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionStephen Colbert: Donald Trump News Program Is 'State-Sponsored Propaganda'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Minnesota Mosque Explosion
Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn., on Aug. 5, 2017. David Joles—Star Tribune/AP
Minnesota

Someone Threw a Bomb Through a Mosque Window in Minnesota

Associated Press
Updated: 2:11 PM ET | Originally published: 1:47 PM ET
Someone apparently threw a bomb through the window of a suburban Minneapolis mosque on Saturday as people were preparing for morning prayers, damaging the imam's office but not injuring anyone, an official said.

The blast happened at around 5 a.m. at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. Police Chief Jeff Potts said at a news conference that investigators were trying to determine the cause of the blast.

Asad Zaman, director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, said at a news conference that a witness saw something being thrown at the imam's office window from a "van or truck" before the blast. WCCO-TV reports that he said it may have been a fire bomb. Mohamed Omar, the center's executive director, said a worshipper saw a pickup truck speeding away afterward.

There were 15 to 20 people inside the mosque when the blast happened. Worshippers managed to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived, the society said in a news release.

The mosque, which primarily serves people from the area's large Somali community, occasionally receives threatening calls and emails, its executive director, Mohamed Omar, told the Star Tribune .

The mosque serves as a religious center and community organizing platform for Muslim activists and leaders in the area, said the society, which is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME