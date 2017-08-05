McMaster: It Is 'Impossible to Overstate the Danger' Posed by North Korea

US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster speaks at the press briefing with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(BRIDGEWATER, N.J.) — President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is "impossible to overstate the danger" posed by North Korea.

In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been "deeply briefed" on the strategy on North Korea. Tensions have mounted with Pyongyang's two recent successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

McMaster reiterated the administration's position that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table. Still, he said the United States would "like to resolve it short of what would be a very costly war."

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Saturday on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program.