President Donald Trump
White House

'A Good Man.' Donald Trump Defends National Security Adviser Amid Criticism

Associated Press
8:08 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is giving his stamp of approval to national security adviser H.R. McMaster after criticism in conservative media.

The White House issued a statement Friday in which Trump says, "General McMaster and I are working very well together."

After the firing Wednesday of intelligence adviser of Ezra Cohen-Watnick — a protege of Trump's initial national security adviser, Michael Flynn — right-wing critics said McMaster is trying to remove conservative voices from the White House national security team.

Trump also says McMaster "is a good man and very pro-Israel." That remark is apparently in rebuttal to a widely circulated Facebook post by Jerusalem Post columnist Caroline Glick, who called McMaster "deeply hostile to Israel."

The president says, "I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country."

