Apple

Apple Just Launched its First Instagram Account

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:31 AM ET

Apple on Monday launched its first Instagram account, exclusively featuring photos and videos shot using the iPhone.

The account, which will curate photos tagged with the hashtag "#ShotOniPhone," is meant to serve as inspiration for mobile photographers.

Apple's Instagram page is starting out with nine short videos of different photographers' work. Each video offers a selection of photographs with an artist voiceover discussing their work and inspiration. The first few videos show work ranging from wet dogs to portraits of people against the colorful walls of Philadelphia. The videos also feature the Instagram handles of the photographers featured, making it easy to follow them on their own pages.

Apple Instagram Account@Apple Instagram Account Apple; Photo Illustration by Time 

The Instagram profile centers around a theme of diversity, showcasing photographers of varying ages, backgrounds, locations and cultures.

Apple has launched other Shot on iPhone campaigns, include one highlighting night photography.

