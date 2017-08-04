Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
MusicThis Is the New Most-Watched YouTube Video of All Time
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeAn Airline Passenger Helped Save 2 Children From Being Sexually Abused
game of thrones

Even George R.R. Martin Is Trolling Himself Over the Winds of Winter Delay

Megan McCluskey
3:26 PM ET

George R.R. Martin may have recently given fans hope that they'll soon be able to get their hands on the sixth installment in his Song of Ice and Fire series, but even he knows The Winds of Winter has been a long time coming. The author — whose books were adapted into the hit HBO show Game of Thrones — took to Twitter Friday to poke fun at the more than six-year gap between his novels.

Martin shared a screenshot of a text in which he joked that his publisher doesn't know who he is anymore. "I am in New York City, and everywhere I go people know me, stop me on the street, ask for selfies. The only place I was not recognized was my publisher's offices, where the security guards stopped me and demanded to see my ID."

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Here's hoping he was dropping off a finished Winds of Winter copy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME