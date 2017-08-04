U.S.
Missouri

10 People Sickened by Suspicious Package at IRS Building

Associated Press
1:29 PM ET

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — A fire official says about 10 people were sickened by a suspicious package in the mailroom of a sprawling IRS building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Fire Department's James Garrett told WDAF-TV that the workers were in the mailroom when the package arrived shortly before 10 a.m. Friday. The victims complained of chest pains, vomiting and sweating. The television station reports that at least seven people were taken by ambulance to be treated.

Garrett said firefighters had the package isolated and quarantined from the public. He said the airborne substance in question has not been identified.

The building was not evacuated.

Garrett says officials "don't have reports of powder or anything like that, so whatever it was it was by smell and it was airborne."

