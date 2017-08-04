Since leaving the White House in January, Barack and Michelle Obama have been yachting, eating gelato and enjoying the best of what the world has to offer.
But for Michelle Obama's message for her husband's 56th birthday on Friday, she shared a simple shot of a relatable moment on Instagram: the birthday wish.
The former FLOTUS kicked off the festivities by sharing a throwback photo of the pair and the kids blowing out the birthday cake candles on his 43rd birthday.
"Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama -- we love you so much!" she captioned the picture.
Former Vice President Joe Biden also renewed supporters' love of his bromance with the former commander in chief with a fondly remembered jovial shot of the highly meme-able dynamic duo.
See the posts below.