Since leaving the White House in January, Barack and Michelle Obama have been yachting, eating gelato and enjoying the best of what the world has to offer .

But for Michelle Obama's message for her husband's 56th birthday on Friday, she shared a simple shot of a relatable moment on Instagram: the birthday wish.

The former FLOTUS kicked off the festivities by sharing a throwback photo of the pair and the kids blowing out the birthday cake candles on his 43rd birthday.

"Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama -- we love you so much!" she captioned the picture.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also renewed supporters' love of his bromance with the former commander in chief with a fondly remembered jovial shot of the highly meme-able dynamic duo.

