Close-Up Of Served Oysters
Regina Podolsky / EyeEm—Getty Images/EyeEm
food and drink

You Can Now Have Oysters 24-7 Thanks to France's Innovative New Vending Machines

Cady Lang
12:55 PM ET

If you have a deep hankering for oysters at the most inopportune times, take comfort in knowing that if you happen to be in France, you'll be able to satiate your cravings at any time of the day thanks to 24-hour oyster vending machines.

According to Reuters, live, raw oysters are now being sold in a refrigerated automatic dispenser with glass panels on the Ile de Re island off of France's Western coast; consumers can select their goods from a range of quantities, types, and sizes around the clock, all seven days of the week. Patrons use bank cards to pay for the oysters.

Looks like midnight munchie runs might be replaced the arguably chicer oyster run. Bon appétit!

