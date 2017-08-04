food and drinkYou Can Now Have Oysters 24-7 Thanks to France's Innovative New Vending Machines
Music

Watch Chris Cornell's 12-Year-Old Daughter Sing a Moving Tribute to Her Father

Raisa Bruner
12:42 PM ET

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell received a touching tribute on Friday morning from his youngest daughter, 12-year-old Toni Cornell. The young singer took to the Good Morning America stage alongside One Republic singer Ryan Tedder to perform a moving rendition of "Hallelujah," just a few months after her father was laid to rest. The song was also dedicated to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, a friend of Cornell's who died by suicide on July 20.

Cornell was 52 when he was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on May 18. His death was ruled a suicide. Bennington and Cornell performed together in the past, and Bennington was the godfather to Toni's younger brother, Christopher Nicholas, 11. Cornell also had a daughter, 17-year-old Lillian Jean, from his first marriage.

As Tedder noted before launching into the song, Bennington recently sang "Hallelujah" at Chris Cornell's funeral in Los Angeles. "It's a very special song to us, and I think to most people and to Toni as well," he said.

Tedder began the song, while Toni brought the New York City crowd to tears with her somber performance. Cornell — whose career lasted decades and was noteworthy for his expressive vocals and range — was beloved by many in the rock community.

"It's an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester," Toni added. On Father's Day, she posted a letter to her father that was shared widely on social media. “Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me,” she wrote then. “You are my idol, someone I’ve always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do.”

