Actor Mario Cantone may be best known as Charlotte York's eccentric interior decorator and wedding planner from seminal favorite Sex and the City , but he's got a new splashy character to play, even though his story arc was ultimately short-lived. Cantone took on the role of former White House communications direction Anthony Scaramucci for a run in the Comedy Central late night show The President Show — and committed wholly to the scandal-courting politician's demeanor.

"Do I really have to go? Now that our love is so new?" Cantone-as-Mooch simpered to the Trump character (Anthony Atamanuik), reflecting Scaramucci's own ten-day-turnaround on the job.

"I'm sorry but, Kelly says you gotta. For real this time," the actor playing Trump replied sadly.

"At least now I can go see my wife and newborn son," Cantone joked. "Nah, I'm not gonna do that," he added, to laughter. "But there is one more thing before I go. It's an old Italian expression. You know what it is." Then Cantone and his presidential counterpart made good on the name "Mooch" once and for all with an epic smooch. Watch the comic duo get every last bit of humor out of a wild week in the White House, above.