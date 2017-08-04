Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesMariah Carey Wore a Cowboy Hat So Her Fans Gave Her Hits a Country Twist
Lionel Richie: All The Hits With Very Special Guest Mariah Carey Tour Opening Night
TelevisionGame of Thrones Fans Are Loving This Awkward Photo of Jaime Lannister and Euron Greyjoy Hanging Out
Pilou Asbæk and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Colbert Turned Trump's Leaked Calls Into a One-Man Show
White House

Watch Mario Cantone's Anthony Scaramucci Kiss 'Trump' Goodbye on The President Show

Raisa Bruner
11:23 AM ET

Actor Mario Cantone may be best known as Charlotte York's eccentric interior decorator and wedding planner from seminal favorite Sex and the City, but he's got a new splashy character to play, even though his story arc was ultimately short-lived. Cantone took on the role of former White House communications direction Anthony Scaramucci for a run in the Comedy Central late night show The President Show — and committed wholly to the scandal-courting politician's demeanor.

"Do I really have to go? Now that our love is so new?" Cantone-as-Mooch simpered to the Trump character (Anthony Atamanuik), reflecting Scaramucci's own ten-day-turnaround on the job.

"I'm sorry but, Kelly says you gotta. For real this time," the actor playing Trump replied sadly.

"At least now I can go see my wife and newborn son," Cantone joked. "Nah, I'm not gonna do that," he added, to laughter. "But there is one more thing before I go. It's an old Italian expression. You know what it is." Then Cantone and his presidential counterpart made good on the name "Mooch" once and for all with an epic smooch. Watch the comic duo get every last bit of humor out of a wild week in the White House, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME