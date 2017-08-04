Mariah Carey, elusive chanteuse and shade queen extraordinaire, donned a cowboy hat after hitting Dallas while on her All the Hits tour with Lionel Richie, which she graciously took a selfie with and posted on Instagram.
As might be expected, her diehard fans (formally known as the Lambs or the Lambily, thank you very much) loved the new look and promptly lost their minds over her new fashion statement on the Internet. In fact, much like their leader, the Lambily did the most by coming up with alternative, country music-esque alternative lyrics to some of Mariah's most iconic songs from "Don't Forget About Us" and "Heartbreaker."
See the original post that started and all and then read the best of the Lambily's countrified Mariah lyrics below.