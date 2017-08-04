Mariah Carey , elusive chanteuse and shade queen extraordinaire , donned a cowboy hat after hitting Dallas while on her All the Hits tour with Lionel Richie , which she graciously took a selfie with and posted on Instagram.

As might be expected, her diehard fans (formally known as the Lambs or the Lambily, thank you very much) loved the new look and promptly lost their minds over her new fashion statement on the Internet. In fact, much like their leader, the Lambily did the most by coming up with alternative, country music-esque alternative lyrics to some of Mariah's most iconic songs from "Don't Forget About Us" and "Heartbreaker."

See the original post that started and all and then read the best of the Lambily's countrified Mariah lyrics below.

Good morning #Dallas! Can't wait to see you all tonight at the @aacenter 🎶🦋🔥 #AllTheHitsTour #lambily A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

I should have known right from the start

You'd go and break my guitar pic.twitter.com/tKWA3fy0V9 - Patti LaHelle (@_maleficentt) August 3, 2017

I can't sleep at night. When you are on my mind. Tim McGraw on the radiooooo 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/cuDUJ4SvUL - Dylan's Candy Shop (@_KJCRAY) August 3, 2017

Why you so obsessed with me?

Boy I wanna know...

Lying that you farm with me pic.twitter.com/jzLpciH4rg - Kris Beltbuckle (@J_Gibbsy7) August 3, 2017

Oh when you walk by ev'ry night

Wrangler jeans fittin so right

I get kinda hectic insiiiide pic.twitter.com/1lqWiu846l - Josh. (@joshhottness) August 3, 2017

I had a vision of love and it was all that I reckoned it'd be pic.twitter.com/DC7YPxOvUV - the fem in the north (@BasicBitching) August 3, 2017