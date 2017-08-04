Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Hairstylists Can Help Fight Domestic Violence

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how hairstylists can help fight domestic violence.

By Caitlin Moscatello in the Cut

2. Are we overusing sanctions as a foreign policy tool?

By Robert Kahn at the Council on Foreign Relations

3. Most of those billion dollar startups are fooling themselves — and us.

By Julie VerHage at Bloomberg Technology

4. Have smartphones undermined a generation?

By Jean M. Twenge in the Atlantic

5. This collapsible solar lantern is saving refugee lives.

By Rina Raphael in Fast Company

