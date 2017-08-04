Not Even a Kim Kardashian Selfie Escaped a Photobomb From Kanye West

Everyone knows Kim Kardashian West is the queen of selfies, but even the queen gets photobombed sometimes!

Kardashian West, 36, attempted to snap a photo with daughter North West ‘s four-legged friend, Sushi. But the reality star’s hubby had other things in mind!

At the exact moment Kardashian West captured the photo of her and Sushi, Kanye West walked around the corner and photobombed the pair.

“When you’re trying to take a 📷 with 🍣 but you’re photo bombed by your hubby,” Kardashian West, 36, captioned the photo.

Back in June, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian each brought home puppies from the same litter for their daughters. A source close to Keeping Up With The Kardashians told PEOPLE that Kardashian West bought the pup for North to prepare her for the arrival of her new sibling, after it was announced that Kardashian and West, 40, were planning to expand their family via a surrogate .

“North has been asking for a puppy for a long time,” the source says. “Kim thought it was a good idea for North to take care of a puppy. It could prepare her for baby sibling too.”

North’s fluffy friend was nameless when she first arrived, but Kardashian West quickly solved the dilemma. After relying on her Twitter followers in a poll, the mom-of-two announced the puppy’s official name would be Sushi — although Peachy Pop (a.k.a. Peaches) won the vote.

Since then, Sushi has been a familiar face on Kardashian West’s Instagram, posing the pup in all different kinds of photos and quickly becoming a fan favorite.