Television

Game of Thrones Fans Are Loving This Awkward Photo of Jaime Lannister and Euron Greyjoy Hanging Out

Megan McCluskey
11:08 AM ET

Jaime Lannister and Euron Greyjoy may despise each other in Game of Thrones, but in real life, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Pilou Asbæk — the actors who play the pair — are at least cordial enough to attend a soccer game together.

Following the continuation of Jaime and Euron's battle for Cersei's affection in Sunday's episode, a photo of the two awkwardly sitting next to each other at a Sevilla-Barcelona match began to make the Internet rounds. "When your sister forces you to spend time with her new boyfriend," Twitter user Ben Soffer captioned the hilarious shot, poking fun at Jaime and Cersei's, er, complicated relationship.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

See some of the best reactions to the photo below.

"The Spoils of War," the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, airs Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Follow TIME