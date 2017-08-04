Game of Thrones Fans Are Loving This Awkward Photo of Jaime Lannister and Euron Greyjoy Hanging Out

Jaime Lannister and Euron Greyjoy may despise each other in Game of Thrones , but in real life, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Pilou Asbæk — the actors who play the pair — are at least cordial enough to attend a soccer game together.

Following the continuation of Jaime and Euron's battle for Cersei's affection in Sunday's episode, a photo of the two awkwardly sitting next to each other at a Sevilla-Barcelona match began to make the Internet rounds. "When your sister forces you to spend time with her new boyfriend," Twitter user Ben Soffer captioned the hilarious shot, poking fun at Jaime and Cersei's, er, complicated relationship.

See some of the best reactions to the photo below.

Cersei: 'Just go to the game and talk with him. I'm sure you have something in common.'



Jamie: 'Well, actually, funny thing about that...' pic.twitter.com/f6oFVvs6kA - Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) August 3, 2017

What has three hands and loves watching soccer? #GOT https://t.co/YaDWEQAMY6 - Kevin Faris (@KevinWFaris) August 3, 2017

Cersei doing her best to ensure Jaime and Euron get along better...#FridayFeeling #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qmGp3UXqRm - NOW TV (@NOWTV) August 4, 2017

When Euron realised that Jaime is looking good and now has 2 good hands too. pic.twitter.com/NioyGPxJff - House Stark🐺 (@akramismm) August 4, 2017

Noooooo Jamie and Euron what's happening 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ra1T49d0E5 - Jakob Vargas (@JakeVargas51) August 3, 2017

One minute they are sending ravens then I see Jon Snow on his phone stop ruining this for me - Roronoa Zoro (@Nabeel_7_) August 3, 2017

And now I see Euron and Jamie Lannister watching pre season games together when they are meant to have beef fs - Roronoa Zoro (@Nabeel_7_) August 3, 2017

"The Spoils of War," the fourth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, airs Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.