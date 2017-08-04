WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 3: President Donald Trump listens to a presentation by Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin during a Veterans Affairs Department "telehealth" event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 3: President Donald Trump listens to a presentation by Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin during a Veterans Affairs Department "telehealth" event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post-Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to praise the $1.6 billion Toyota Mazda plant to be built in the United States.

The Japanese automakers confirmed the partnership early Friday, after which Trump tweeted it was "a great investment in American manufacturing." This comes after Trump warned Toyota in January that he would impose a hefty fine if it opted to make cars for the U.S. market in Mexico, Reuters reported.

Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

....and don't forget that Foxconn will be spending up to 10 billion dollars on a top of the line plant/plants in Wisconsin. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

Trump also took a moment to remind his followers that Asian manufacturer Foxconn signed a deal last week to build a $10 billion display panel manufacturing plant in Wisconsin that would create some 3,000 jobs.

While the president told small business owners Tuesday that Foxconn CEO Terry Gou told him the company would invest as much as $30 billion in the U.S., Foxconn has not confirmed that figure, according to AP .