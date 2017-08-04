Malala Yousafzai, the 20-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist from Pakistan, will soon be publishing an illustrated children's book that she hopes will inspire young people to bring about positive change in their communities.

After receiving her first copy of Malala's Magic Pencil in the mail Thursday, the author tweeted out a few heartwarming teasers.

"Opened the mail and thrilled to find a copy of my first picture book," she tweeted along with a picture of her posing with the book.

Opened the mail and thrilled to find a copy of my first picture book, Malala's Magic Pencil! pic.twitter.com/Zwoa1f28cC - Malala (@Malala) August 3, 2017

So happy that my mother, Toor Pekai, who is learning English, is the first one to read the book. pic.twitter.com/VzoQNDyJ3o - Malala (@Malala) August 3, 2017

According to publisher Little, Brown and Co., the book, set for release on Oct.17 of this year, draws on the author's childhood dream of having a magic pencil with which she could reinvent the world around her.

"As a child in Pakistan, Malala made a wish for a magic pencil. She would use it to make everyone happy, to erase the smell of garbage from her city, to sleep an extra hour in the morning," reads a synopsis on the publisher's website. "But as she grew older, Malala saw that there were more important things to wish for. She saw a world that needed fixing."

Yousafzai came to international attention in 2009, when the New York Times made a documentary about her school's forced closure by the Taliban. She gradually moved into advocacy for girls' education and women's rights, even after being shot by a Taliban militant in 2012.

She persisted with her activism — publishing an autobiography along the way — and became the youngest-ever Nobel peace prize winner in 2014. In April of this year, she became the youngest ever U.N. Messenger of Peace.