Malala Yousafzai Unveils Her Official Portrait By Nasser Azam
Malala Yousafzai at an event on November 29, 2015 in Birmingham, England. Richard Stonehouse—Getty Images
Books

Malala Yousafzai Offers a First Glimpse at Her Magical New Picture Book

Kevin Lui
5:57 AM ET

Malala Yousafzai, the 20-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist from Pakistan, will soon be publishing an illustrated children's book that she hopes will inspire young people to bring about positive change in their communities.

After receiving her first copy of Malala's Magic Pencil in the mail Thursday, the author tweeted out a few heartwarming teasers.

"Opened the mail and thrilled to find a copy of my first picture book," she tweeted along with a picture of her posing with the book.

According to publisher Little, Brown and Co., the book, set for release on Oct.17 of this year, draws on the author's childhood dream of having a magic pencil with which she could reinvent the world around her.

"As a child in Pakistan, Malala made a wish for a magic pencil. She would use it to make everyone happy, to erase the smell of garbage from her city, to sleep an extra hour in the morning," reads a synopsis on the publisher's website. "But as she grew older, Malala saw that there were more important things to wish for. She saw a world that needed fixing."

Yousafzai came to international attention in 2009, when the New York Times made a documentary about her school's forced closure by the Taliban. She gradually moved into advocacy for girls' education and women's rights, even after being shot by a Taliban militant in 2012.

She persisted with her activism — publishing an autobiography along the way — and became the youngest-ever Nobel peace prize winner in 2014. In April of this year, she became the youngest ever U.N. Messenger of Peace.

