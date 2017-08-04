Neil Young's New Album Was Recorded in a Single Day. He's Finally Releasing it Four Decades Later

Neil Young has announced the forthcoming release of Hitchhiker , a long-lost solo acoustic album he recorded in a single day in 1976.

The previously unreleased album, available on Sept. 8, features material recorded live in Malibu, Calif., reports Pitchfork. Young's longtime collaborator David Briggs produced the original 1976 recordings, according to Pitchfork. The forthcoming version features post-production by John Hanlon.

The album includes two never-before-heard tracks, "Hawaii" and "Give Me Strength," as well as early renditions of songs like "Pocahontas," "Powderfinger" and Human Highway." According to Pitchfork, a number of the tracks in this album have featured on other Young albums, like Comes a Time and Rust Never Sleeps .

The title track, a preview of which is now available online, was featured in the singer's 2010 album Le Noise .

Here's the full track listing, for those who can't wait any longer:

Pocahontas Powderfinger Captain Kennedy Hawaii Give Me Strength Ride My Llama Hitchhiker Campaigner Human Highway The Old Country Waltz

