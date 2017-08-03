Sunday's Episode of Game of Thrones Will be Its Shortest Ever

It’s been a very fast-paced season of Game of Thrones, and Sunday’s episode is going to fly by even quicker. That’s because “The Spoils of War” clocks as the shortest episode in the HBO drama’s history.

With an official running time of 50 minutes, the episode sets a brevity record by just a minute or so for the series as a whole. But it’s considerably shorter than the current season’s first three episodes, which were each an hour, or even a few minutes over.

But don’t fret: Next week’s episode will spring back to 59 minutes. Also, season 7 also has the show’s longest episode ever — the finale is more than 80 minutes. The previous longest episode in the saga was the season 6 finale, “The Winds of Winter,” which ran 69 minutes.

“One [episode] will be our longest episode ever — it’s coming in around 90 minutes,” showrunner David Benioff told EW before the season began. “Another is going to be our shortest episode at 50 minutes.”

Watch HBO’s promo for “The Spoils of War” above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com