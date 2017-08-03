TelevisionGame of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reveals She'd Rather Kiss Walder Frey Than Do This
Maisie Williams in Game of Thrones
Texas

This Wonder Woman-Themed Roller Coaster Is Going to Make History

Julia Zorthian
6:38 PM ET

Wonder Woman's golden lasso has a whole new purpose.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced Thursday that it will open the world's first single-rail roller coaster, Wonder Woman Golden Lasso, next spring.

Unlike most steel roller coasters, which have two tracks and can be bumpier if the wheels aren't perfectly aligned, the new ride will feature a single 15.5-inch wide steel bar, according to USA Today.

courtesy of Six Flags Entertainment 

That construction means the ride can fit three people per row and use fewer supports. The ride will also feature two airtime hills, a 180-degree stall and a 90-degree plunge, according to the amusement park's website.

"I expect it to be crazy smooth," Six Flags VP Larry Chickola told USA Today. "And crazy fun. There will be extremely quick twists and turns — quicker and smoother than regular coasters."

Six Flags already has a few super hero-themed rollercoasters including the Batman: The Ride and Superman:Krypton Coaster.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, came out earlier this summer and has already pulled in more than $700 worldwide — breaking the record for the highest-grossing film directed by a woman. And earlier this month, DC announced that the sequel will hit theaters in Dec. 2019.

