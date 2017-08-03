Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reveals She'd Rather Kiss Walder Frey Than Do This

Walder Frey may have been responsible for the deaths of Arya Stark's mother and brother at the Red Wedding, but Maisie Williams — who plays the young assassin — revealed she'd still prefer kissing the Lord of the Crossing over one particularly gruesome Game of Thrones fate.

During a game of "Would You Rather?" with fellow Thrones stars Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Williams told Entertainment Weekly that she would share a smooch with Walder to avoid hugging a man with greyscale. Unsurprisingly, her onscreen siblings shared the sentiment.

The castmates went on to answer other equally intriguing questions, including, "Would you rather ride a dragon once or have a direwolf for life?," and, "Would you rather skydive from the Moon Door or scale the Wall?"

Watch the full video below.

"The Spoils of War," the fourth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, airs Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.