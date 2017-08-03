Newsfeed
In this March 22, 2017 file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a town hall meeting, at WSAZ's studio in Huntington, W. Va.
President Donald Trump
Meanwhile Anthony Scaramucci Just Got Owned By a Chicken Sandwich in Ireland

Ashley Hoffman
4:49 PM ET

It looks like a food business in Dublin couldn't resist a jab about Anthony Scaramucci short but unforgettable tenure.

After his ten spicy days in Trump's inner circle, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was axed. Now a chicken sandwich with bacon and mayo has gone viral on Reddit thanks to its promotional, satirical packaging that should distinguish its enduring freshness from the man known formally as "The Mooch."

"This sandwich will last longer than a White House employee," read the caption in a photo shared to Reddit by CiaranCiaranCiaran.

The same line also appeared on a pre-packaged side dish full of sweet potatoes, cashews and nutty brown rice sold by The Delicious Food Company.

This isn't the first pointed dig about Scaramucci's ten-day ride. His life span which rocketed ahead was the subject of some late night television humor and internet humor, of which Kate Hudson star of How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days was happy to partake in. Though it might just be the most delicious and international.

Eating a ten-day old sandwich or side is not advised.

