U.S.
Search
Sign In
michelle carterWoman Who Encouraged Boyfriend's Suicide Sentenced to 15 Months in Jail
Pictures Of The Week Photo Gallery
TheaterAging Fairies Take the Stage in Shakespeare in the Park's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Kyle Beltran, Kristine Nielsen and Shalita Grant in The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production running at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The show runs through Aug. 13.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NAACPHere's Why the NAACP Issued Its First-Ever Travel Advisory for a U.S. State
Welcome to Missouri Sign
Mom-Kids Held Captive
The home of Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore at 3600 Mine Road in Spotsylvania, Va., is shown Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. A woman and her two children escaped from captivity inside the home in Virginia when deputies were sent to check on their welfare, authorities said. Moore, 43, was arrested at the scene on Saturday, and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on multiple felony counts including abduction and assault. Mike Morones—Free Lance-Star/AP
Virginia

This Is the House Where a Mom and 2 Kids Were Held Captive for 2 Years

Associated Press
3:43 PM ET

(FREDERICKSBURG, Va.) — A woman and her two children escaped from captivity inside a home in Virginia when deputies were sent to check on their welfare, authorities said.The woman, 32, was hospitalized in serious condition with untreated health issues, and her children were staying with family members after also receiving medical attention, The Free Lance-Star reported.

Investigators believe the children, ages 8 and 11, have never attended school, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Lt. Charles A. Carey said.

The woman and her children ran out a side door as deputies spoke with Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore, who had been reluctant to let them inside, Carey said.

They had gone to the home after a caller asked for a welfare check, expressing concern that no one had seen nor heard from the family in quite some time, he said.

Moore, 43, was arrested at the scene on Saturday, and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on multiple felony counts including abduction and assault. It wasn't clear if he has a lawyer.

The family told deputies that they had not been allowed outside the home in at least two years. The woman is Moore's girlfriend and he is believed to be the children's father, Carey said. Moore was unemployed and apparently rarely left the home, Carey said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME