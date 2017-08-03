michelle carterWoman Who Encouraged Boyfriend's Suicide Sentenced to 15 Months in Jail
Pictures Of The Week Photo Gallery
TheaterAging Fairies Take the Stage in Shakespeare in the Park's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Kyle Beltran, Kristine Nielsen and Shalita Grant in The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production running at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The show runs through Aug. 13.
NAACPHere's Why the NAACP Issued Its First-Ever Travel Advisory for a U.S. State
Welcome to Missouri Sign
2015 Primary Stages Annual Gala
Tom Wopat at the 2015 Primary Stages Annual Gala in New York City. Steve Mack—FilmMagic
Television

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Facing Indecent Assault and Drug Charges

Associated Press
2:53 PM ET

(WALTHAM, Mass.) - The actor who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" is facing indecent assault and battery and drug charges in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney's office says 65-year-old Tom Wopat is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court.

Waltham police said they could not immediately release details on what led to the charges. An attorney wasn't listed for him.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of "42nd Street" at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, which is based in Waltham. The performance's opening night is Thursday.

